Adieu to Alper Sean from Turkish Airlines

Alper Sean Kanburoglu shares that he is bidding adieu to Turkish Airlines after a dedicated nine years of service and is departing for a new chapter in his life.

A firm travel trade favourite and always the smiling gentleman, Mr Alper will be hugely missed by the industry. He heads southwest but thankfully not too far as he remains on Irish shores – along with his partner, he will be taking over the family business in Schull, West Cork.

He shares “After 9 years working for Turkish Airlines I have made the hard decision to change my professional career path. As of the 8th Of July, I will no longer be working for Turkish Airlines. I have had an amazing 9 years working for Turkish airlines and in the travel industry. But as with everything all good things do come to an end. Me and my partner have decided that it is the perfect time to leave Dublin and move down to West Cork closer to both our families and take over the family business. I hope to host you not as Turkish Airlines but as Hackett’s Bar in Schull for a drink.

I would like to thank you all for an amazing 9 years in this industry where I have been able to make true friends, some amazing experiences and moments some that cannot be mentioned 😊”.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen added “On a personal note, I’m very sorry to see Alper leave the trade but do think we now have a perfect venue for a travel event! I wish him and his partner every success as they embark on their next adventure together. I will definitely be down to order a pint and share a few stories and fond memories of the last decade”.