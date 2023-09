The TTR Autumn Road Show is back; running from September 19-21.

The TTR Road Show, which is set to take place next week, presents a great opportunity for travel agents to connect with key industry suppliers.

Event Details:

Tuesday, 19th September: Limerick, The Strand Hotel

Wednesday, 20th September: Waterford, Dooley’s Hotel

Thursday, 21st September: Cork, The Metropole Hotel

All travel agents, home workers, and tour operators are welcome.

RSVP to [email protected] today.