Tropical Sky Update the Media at Exclusive Event

ITTN’S Sharon Jordan attended a night of drinks, canapés, and plenty of chats in Dublin’s Ely Wine bar as a guest of Tropical Sky.

Dave Hennessy, Managing Director for Ireland, opened the evening by introducing the team in attendance which included Jill Maguire, Sales Manager, and expert sales staff Roisin, Aileen and Amy from the Dublin office. From London there was Rachel – Head of Digital Marketing, and Hazel, their content creator, and last but not least their PR Agency Heaven Publicity. Dave then passed the microphone to Brian Sargent, Group Marketing Director, who ran through some key points on the business.

‘We’ve been selling holidays in Ireland for 15 years now, and we are proud of what we have created. We have decades of experience in the travel industry, and recently we’ve invested in our business even more by opening our new head office in Dublin. This year we are launching our Customer Lounge, a walk-in retail concierge service in Kingram Place where everyone is welcome to pop in and talk about travel. Tropical Sky is an award-winning, family-run company, and we have a reputation for crafting luxury tailor-made holidays’.

Brian went on to explain to the media present that Tropical Sky operate six destination brands under the Tropical Sky Brand. He spoke about how customers are at the heart of everything they do and that they pride themselves in having a high percentage of repeat customers who book with them time and time again.

In summary, Brian reiterated that their passion for service and for travel has really helped them to understand their customer and what they want from their holiday experiences. Brian continued ‘Our desire is to continue to grow the business so we can offer our personalised service to an even wider audience’.

ITTN wishes all the team at Tropical Sky a successful future.