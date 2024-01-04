Travel Agent Support Group TIPTO Announces Belfast Date on 25th Anniversary Roadshow

Tour operator support group TIPTO – which is active in Northern Ireland – has announced that it will visit Belfast on its upcoming 25th anniversary roadshow tour.

The roadshows cover the UK from February 28 through to June 20. The Belfast date is April 18. Agents can book for the events now.

TIPTO events offer agents the opportunity to learn about new products and offers from supplier members, gain market intelligence and helpful industry insight, as well as receive handy tips on increasing those all-important sales; and this is all whilst enjoying an evening of great networking with drinks, a two-course dinner and the chance to win amazing prizes.

At roadshow events, agents can meet up to 12 of TIPTO’s supplier members via a fun and interactive speed dating style set up. Supershow events offer the opportunity to meet all 25 TIPTO suppliers via an exhibition format with stage show style entertainment including The Big TIPTO Quiz. Both events run from 6pm until 10pm and are free to attend for frontline selling travel agents, managers and homeworkers.