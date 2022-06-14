SEARCH
The Caribbean is Coming to Cork

By Allie Sheehan
The Caribbean Trade and Media Roadshow embarks on its tour of Ireland this week with events taking place in Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

The Cork evening is happening on Thursday 16 June 2022 at 18.00 – 21:00, exclusively for the Irish market. Have you booked your place yet? Register here.

The event will be held at the luxurious Metropole Hotel, where guests will enjoy a lovely Caribbean evening. All in attendance will be entered to win great prizes featuring a 7-night stay for two guests at the Club Barbados Resort & Spa in Barbados, from Elite Island Resorts!

Register now and get your ticket for a fun evening of networking, informative sessions and presentations, and video highlights as well as interactive discussions.

 

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
