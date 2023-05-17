SEARCH
Functions

Seabourn Venture Docks in Dublin

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Seabourn Venture docked in Dublin yesterday as part of its 12-day Land of the Celts cruise, which takes in the England, Scotland, Ireland and some outlying islands.

A small group of media and travel trade, including ITTN’s Executive Editor Fionn Davenport, were invited on board to see what expedition cruising with champagne is like. Check out the Fionn’s on board experience:

@Seabourn Venture docked in Dublin today as part of its 12-day Land of the Celts cruise, which takes in the England, Scotland, Ireland and some outlying islands. A small group of media and travel trade were invited on board to see what expedition cruising with champagne is like #ittnswitchedon #seabourn

This is ultra-luxury expedition cruising – “expedition with champagne” as they like to say. Seabourn Venture launched in July 2022 and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ships global deployment and capabilities. This ship has 132 all veranda, all ocean-front suites. Find out more on Seabourn Venture here.

