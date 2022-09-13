RoyalontheRoad – Royal Caribbean Starts Irish Road Trip

This morning Allie was invited to breakfast with Team Royal Ireland before they set off on the road in their three Royal Caribbean branded cars going three different directions around Ireland.

Jennifer Callister, Michelle Ryan and John Booty will be on the road for the next four days with the aim to visit 120 agents around the country. This may spill into next week, as they don’t want to leave anyone out. Joining team Ireland on the road will be a host of their colleagues from various departments in Royal Caribbean HQ including Trade Marketing, PR and Trade Support, with Stuart Byron joining us midweek.

Jennifer will be working her way through Dublin county and then along the coast of the sunny southeast towards Wexford, Waterford and onto Cork, Limerick and Tipperary.

John will be heading North with some stops en route to Belfast, then flying around Belfast City before returning to pop down to the Midlands and finishing up in Dublin City Centre.

Michelle will also be hitting the road North and working her way along the coast up to Derry and Letterkenny before sailing back down to Galway and working my way back to Dublin on Friday.

Royal Caribbean has just launched our new campaign so will be highlighting the below key features/focuses:

Up to £150/€175 off flights

Low deposits of just £99/€99

Deluxe Drinks in Europe and the Caribbean from just £43/€50pp per day

Double earnings on Royal Flush for Caribbean bookings – up to €200 bonus commission!

Newly launched Belfast City to Bologna charter to join Explorer in Ravenna for Summer 2023

Competition Time

You could win this incredible incredible prize of 7 nights onboard Symphony of the Seas sailing from Barcelona next summer, with flights very kindly provided by Aer Lingus.

All you have to do is post a video or picture on your social media channels using #MyReasonsforBooking23 telling Royal your number one reason for booking Royal Caribbean in 2023 Whether you are mad for the Med or coco for the Caribbean, make a booking and claim through Club Rewards before 9th October 2022! The team will have some lovely accessories for you to use that they’ll be bringing into the stores with them.

Thank you Royal Caribbean for a wonderful breakfast and enjoy the week on the road.