Qatar Airways Thanks the Trade

Qatar Airways hosted a trade appreciation dinner in Kinara, Clontarf last night. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan attended with members of the Irish travel trade. This trade appreciation dinner was to thank their trade partners for all the ongoing support, especially throughout the pandemic.

Matt Tarrant, Commercial Manager for Ireland, mentioned that they wouldn’t have gotten through the last two years without the support of the travel agents.

Gary Kershaw, Country Manager for UK & Ireland, thanked Matt for all his hard work and is looking forward to a busy year, including the World Cup taking place in November.

It was a wonderful evening filled with laughter and amazing food. Of course, the evening couldn’t go by without some entertainment. Shane Black was in attendance to perform some magic and mind-reading.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is a multi-award-winning airline and was announced as “Airline of the Year” at the Skytrax 2021 World Airline Awards. It has also earned the accolades of “World’s Best Business Class”, “World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge” and “World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat” to name a few. Not new to coming first, the airline has won the main prize for the sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

Qatar Airways – Official Airline Partner of FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar Airways is all set to participate in the final draw of the FIFA World Cup Qatar happening today, 1st April 2022, at The Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre. Qatar Airways is the Official Airline Partner of FIFA. The airline will be offering fans from around the world travel packages across its global network to reunite the world through sport.

Thank you to Matt, Gary and Qatar Airways for a lovely evening.