NYC: Ready for Business

Sharon and Fionn are delighted to be at the NYC and Company event in the Westbury this evening where they heard from Tryphavana Cross (Account Director, NYC & Company) and Fred Dixon (President and CEO, NYC & Company)

The big message of the day is the New York is open for business and they are waiting to see Irish customers again.



Broadway is definitely big this year. The musical Chicago which is celebrating 25 years is on broadway right now! The group were joined by signer Jasna Ivir this evening for a chicago snippet.

