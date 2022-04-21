SEARCH
NYC: Ready for Business

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Sharon and Fionn are delighted to be at the NYC and Company event in the Westbury this evening where they heard from Tryphavana Cross (Account Director, NYC & Company) and Fred Dixon (President and CEO, NYC & Company) 

The big message of the day is the New York is open for business and they are waiting to see Irish customers again.

Broadway is definitely big this year. The musical Chicago which is celebrating 25 years is on broadway right now! The group were joined by signer Jasna Ivir this evening for a chicago snippet.

Book your tickets for Chicago here.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Must Read

