NITN Big Event and Awards Launch

Last week I attended the ‘Big Event’ with Northern Ireland Travel News, which took place in the Hilton Templepatrick. The event was a great success and thank you to Jennifer and Michelle from Royal Caribbean for hosting me at the Gala Dinner. Jonathan, Chelsea and all the team put on a fantastic event.

At the event, the NITN team launched the 30th Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards and opened the Voting.

Last year there were many changes made to the awards, a reflection of the tough challenges the industry has faced. This year however, NITN will be returning to their original categories and bringing back some very important awards including; Travel Consultant of the Year, Travel Trade Representative of the Year and Travel Student of the Year with judging already commenced.

Over the last few years, the Awards has grown from strength to strength with the continued support of headline sponsor Blue Insurance, however 2022 will be the last year Blue Insurance will headline sponsor and what a better way to finish than with the 30th Anniversary celebrations!

This year will be the last for Blue Insurance as headline sponsor and NITN have said there’s no better way to finish than with 30th Anniversary celebrations. This years category sponsors will be Stena Line, Travel Solutions, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa, Silversea Cruises and returning as a category sponsor is British Airways.

Jet2Holidays will once again sponsor the evening’s entertainment programme and if it’s anything like the gala dinner at the Big Event, there will be a few surprises on the night.

This years Awards will take place on the Friday 14th October at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, a proud Jonathan Adair of NI Travel News, organisers of the Awards said: “With this being the 30th anniversary of the Awards we are planning a truly memorable evening, so we are keeping some details to ourselves, including our host for the evening.“

As in previous years there will be competition incentives in the public voting categories for local hotel breaks including getaways to Slieve Donard Resort & Spa, Dunadry Hotel, AC Mariott Hotel and the Grand Central Hotel.

Voting is now open in all categories on the NI Travel News website and will also be available in the July/August edition of Northern Ireland Travel News and voting will close on 23rd September 2022.

Contact Nora Hanna for room reservations.

For table bookings contact [email protected] or [email protected]. Tables can accommodate up to 10 guests.