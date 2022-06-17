SEARCH
Jewel of the Seas: A Ship Visit in Cobh

Royal Caribbean’s stunning ship, Jewel of the Seas docked in Cobh Port yesterday. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan reports on her ship visit with Irish travel agents and travel media.

The ship brought the sunshine to Cobh as well as travellers disembarking to explore the city, soak up local hospitality or enjoy an excursion setting off through the sights of southern Ireland.

The Jewel of the Sea is part of Radiance Class and has a max capacity of 2,700 guests on board. The nautical theme is evident throughout the ship, in its more traditional style and decor. It is vibrant and caters for all ages so whether a couple, family or looking multi-generational holiday, this is a great fit.

The travel trade and media toured the various decks of the luxury ship – visiting the facilities, eateries, stylish cabins and activities available onboard. Catering for little ones, the ship has Adventure Ocean and Fuel for children (over 3) and teenagers (this ship does not offer a nursery for infants/toddlers).

There are five speciality restaurants onboard including ‘Chef’s Table’ in the Safari Room which is ideal for private dining. The trade was treated to flavourful lunch in Giovanni’s, a signature Italian restaurant onboard, giving an insight into the full speciality dining experience.

To end the afternoon, visitors on board were able to enjoy some time in the luxurious pool deck with a ‘Caribbean’ themed cocktail from the pool bar. Given the afternoon could be the whole of the Irish summer, the Irish contingent welcomed the summer sunshine.

Allie Sheehan was onboard Jewel of the Sea as part of Royal Caribbean’s trade event in Cobh, Co. Cork. For more information on this ship or any of the Royal Caribbean products, contact Jennifer Callister, Michelle Ryan or John Booty.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
