ITTN Awards 2022: Book Your Ticket Now

By Allie Sheehan
Did you know you can book you seat or table directly on our ittn.ie website?

Tables for the ITTN Awards are on sale now! Join us in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 2 on 25th November 2022 as we celebrate the best in the business.

To book your table simply click here or email [email protected]

We will also have some fantastic sponsorship opportunities, so get in touch with [email protected] for more information on how you can get involved.

We are already looking forward to seeing you all there for a night to remember!

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Must Read

