SEARCH
HomeFunctionsHablo Unplugged VIP Agent Event
FunctionsTravel News

Hablo Unplugged VIP Agent Event

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
2

Hablo are back with the ‘Hablo Unplugged’ VIP agent reward event where you can network with sponsors to find out all their latest updates, while enjoying an evening of live music, food, drinks and unmissable prizes including a 4 night holiday to Qatar! 

Spaces are limited so reserve your ticket today to the best FREE travel industry event going! Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ow65nZ

Sponsors (so far)…

  • Qatar Tourism – Headline Sponsor
  • Travel Texas
  • Visit Fort Myers
  • Visit Lake Tahoe
  • Visit Tampa Bay
  • Bermuda Tourism Authority
  • Vistara
  • Heritage Resorts Mauritius
  • Verandah Resorts Mauritius
  • Sun Siyam Resorts
  • ITTN (Media partner)
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Government Funding of €890k to Promote Irish Arts Globally

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie