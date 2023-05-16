Hablo Unplugged VIP Agent Event

Hablo are back with the ‘Hablo Unplugged’ VIP agent reward event where you can network with sponsors to find out all their latest updates, while enjoying an evening of live music, food, drinks and unmissable prizes including a 4 night holiday to Qatar!
Spaces are limited so reserve your ticket today to the best FREE travel industry event going! Register here: https://bit.ly/3Ow65nZ
Sponsors (so far)…
- Qatar Tourism – Headline Sponsor
- Travel Texas
- Visit Fort Myers
- Visit Lake Tahoe
- Visit Tampa Bay
- Bermuda Tourism Authority
- Vistara
- Heritage Resorts Mauritius
- Verandah Resorts Mauritius
- Sun Siyam Resorts
- ITTN (Media partner)