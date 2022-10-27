Germany Tourism Evening

The Germany National Tourist hosted a press and trade event on Tuesday 25th October 2022. Charlotte Becker, Marketing Executive, Nicole Thorpe, Press Officer and Charles Wilson, Sales Manager, were in Dublin to present updates and news from travel destination Germany as well as trade information.

Travelling to Germany has increased to over 50% of where it was in 2019 and the numbers are increasing all the time. 61% of trips to Germany are for holidays and with everything Germany has to offer it’s definitely on my list.

For 2022 and 2023, sustainability is at the forefront of Germany’s goals, with major efforts been made behind the scenes of Christmas Markets and activities all over the country. This year, there will be designated fairs and markets and they will be using energy saving lighting to reduce the electricity usage. There’s even a ‘Holy S**t’ Market which showcases local designers products in Berlin and Hamburg.

Next year will bring a whole lot of excitement, with Germany Travel Mart taking place in May 2023 and a Unesco World Heritage Festival. Did you know there are 51 Unesco World Heritage Sites in Germany?

Thank you to Charles, Nicole and Charlotte for hosting a wonderful event on Tuesday and I look forward to visiting Germany soon.