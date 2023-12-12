SEARCH
Etihad Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary in Dublin

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Jason Kearns, Account Manager Ireland, and Louise Perrin, Corporate Sales Manager UK, hosted members of the Irish travel trade for a celebration dinner in the Anantara Hotel, Dublin last week.

Jason thanked everyone for their support over the last number of years and was delighted to host this celebratory dinner.

Etihad has launched new routes this year and have more to come.

The new route is timed to cater for flight connections from Europe; including Etihad’s Abu Dhabi connections with the likes of Dublin and London.

Etihad will operate flights to Bali four times a week (all year round) on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, flying its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline’s award-winning service.

Etihad Announces Abu Dhabi-Bali Route, Timed to Coincide with European Connections

In addition the commencement of A380 double-decker flights to New York JFK will start on 22 April 2024. Read more about this new route below.

Etihad to fly Big Bird to the Big Apple
