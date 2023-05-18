Destination Cleveland Celebrates New Route in Sole Restaurant

ITTN’s industry reporter Ita Hendrick had the pleasure of joining Emily Lauer, Vice President of PR & Communications from Destination Cleveland, Ohio and Yolanda Fletcher, representing the Great Lakes USA for a private celebratory dinner in SOLE Seafood and Grill on South William Street.

The dinner was organised to celebrate the launch of the new flight from Dublin to Cleveland. The route will take off this Friday 19 May 2023 operating four times weekly on a new Airbus A321 Neo LR aircraft. Fares will start from €199 each-way, including taxes and charges.

Cleveland, a vibrant city located in the state of Ohio. With its rich history, diverse cultural scene, and stunning waterfront, Cleveland has something to offer for every traveller. Visitors can explore world-class museums such as the renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, immerse themselves in the thriving arts and music scene, or enjoy the scenic beauty of Lake Erie. Sports enthusiasts can catch a game at the iconic Progressive Field or the Quicken Loans Arena. Additionally, Cleveland boasts a vibrant food scene, with a wide range of culinary options to suit every palate. Whether you’re interested in history, culture, sports, or simply enjoying the local attractions, a trip to Cleveland is sure to leave you with lasting memories.