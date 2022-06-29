CLIA Rediscover: Refreshing Cruise Knowledge

The CLIA ‘Rediscover’ Event took place yesterday in Clontarf Castle.

ITTN’s Allie Sheehan was there to chat with the cruise suppliers and learn about exciting trends for 2022/2023. The morning started with an update from Andy Harmer, Managing Director, Clia UK & Ireland. A lively panel discussion followed this with industry experts such as Rebecca Kelly (Princess Cruises), Jennifer Callister (Royal Caribbean) and Sharon Wilson (A-Rosa River Cruises).

Top cruise trends we’re seeing are:

People are cruising close to home

Expedition & ‘bucket list’ cruising is growing quickly

River Cruising is one of the faster growing segments

Experiences are important

New customers are key

The room was then split into speed dating sessions! Agents had 15 minutes to chat with each cruise supplier- it was a particularly engaging way to learn about what’s new for 2023/ 2024.

After lunch, Debbie Dale was on hand for the ultimate in client inspiration. She talked about cruise misinterpretations and the best ways to capture clients’ imaginations and get them booking!