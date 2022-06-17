SEARCH
#Caribbeantime in Cork

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Last night the last leg of the Caribbean Trade and Media show took place in The Metropole Hotel, Cork. It was a great opportunity to learn about all the Caribbean has to offer while also catching up with the travel trade in Cork.

There were prizes galore from rum to goodie bags, ‘hotel chocolat’ chocolate, rewards vouchers and a fantastic 7-night all inclusive stay in Club Barbados Veranda Resort & Spa. Niall O’Rourke from Lee Travel was lucky to win this amazing prize from Elite Hotels.

The event had representation from all over the Caribbean including Antigua, St. Lucia, Elite Hotels, Barbados, Nassau Bahamas, Casa de Campo and more. Check out what these have to offer in yesterday’s piece here.

Thank you to Clem Walshe from Localmarketing.ie and Florian from Caribbean Tourism for an fun filled evening.

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
