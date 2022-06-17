Caribbeantime in Cork

Last night the last leg of the Caribbean Trade and Media show took place in The Metropole Hotel, Cork. It was a great opportunity to learn about all the Caribbean has to offer while also catching up with the travel trade in Cork.

There were prizes galore from rum to goodie bags, ‘hotel chocolat’ chocolate, rewards vouchers and a fantastic 7-night all inclusive stay in Club Barbados Veranda Resort & Spa. Niall O’Rourke from Lee Travel was lucky to win this amazing prize from Elite Hotels.

The event had representation from all over the Caribbean including Antigua, St. Lucia, Elite Hotels, Barbados, Nassau Bahamas, Casa de Campo and more. Check out what these have to offer in yesterday’s piece here.

Thank you to Clem Walshe from Localmarketing.ie and Florian from Caribbean Tourism for an fun filled evening.