American Holidays Host Trade Media in Bang

American Holidays hosted a lunch in Bang Restaurant yesterday afternoon with Trade Media in attendance. Dee Burdock, Product Manager, Bladhana Richardson, Marketing Manager and Astrid Bell, Cruise Product Manager, hosted the lunch on behalf of American Holidays.

The new American Holidays brochure has just launched. This year they have combined all holiday types into one brochure of 146 pages with lots of travel inspiration from escorted touring, road trips and cruising including worldwide and river cruising.

Astrid Bell, Cruise Product Manager, spoke about a new cruising type that American Holidays will be launching later this year. Astrid recently went on an expedition cruise to Antartica. She described the adventure where the small group of 15 people were able to get up close and personal with penguins and glaciers in the most southern part of the world.

American Holidays want to continue to strengthen their relationship with the trade media.