Interview: From Wellness to Wine – Poland Promotes Holistic Holiday Experience to Irish Visitors

Poland is booming, right now, and has, rightly, become one of the headline must-visit countries in Europe in recent years. But, there’s much more on offer than “just” great beer and city break destinations to historic and beautiful Wrocław, Kraków, Lublin, Gdansk and Warsaw. It’s now a familiar haunt for wine lovers, wellness fanatics and foodies. To learn more about what’s on offer, ITTN’s Geoff Percival spoke to Dorota Wojciechowska, Polish National Tourist Office UK & Ireland Director.

1. What are the current trends in visitor numbers to Poland? Are annual numbers rising, what are the targets for 2024 and are you confident they will be met?



Culture, history, and recently culinary experiences are top of the agenda for tourists visiting Poland. Visitor numbers are now exceeding pre-COVID levels, thanks to our marketing campaigns and continuously improving tourism propositions. In 2019, 563,287 UK citizens visited Poland, while in 2023 this number increased to 642,056, according to the National Statistics Office in Poland. The numbers are still rising, and we are confident that our targets for 2024 will be met. Our goal is to reach a 10% increase in tourist arrivals, driven by enhanced marketing efforts and new attractions. Poland’s rich cultural heritage, historic sites, and burgeoning culinary scene are key drivers of this growth.





2. What countries comprise the traditional majority of tourist visitors to Poland and is it changing?



Traditionally, Germany has been the leading source of visitors to Poland, followed by Great Britain and the USA. The diversity of our visitor base is expanding, reflecting Poland’s growing appeal as a travel destination. The UK and Irish markets are very important to us, and we are also seeing increasing interest from other Western European countries, as well as from Asia and North America. This change is driven by Poland’s dynamic cultural offerings, historic charm, and increasingly recognized culinary excellence.



3. What progress are you making in generating more visitor numbers from Western Europe – particularly the UK and Ireland?



The British and Irish markets love our city propositions, including our cultural and historical tours as well as culinary experiences from street foods to fine dining. We are promoting the uniqueness of our cities like Krakow, Warsaw, Gdansk, and Wroclaw, highlighting their rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse gastronomic scenes. Our targeted marketing campaigns in the UK and Ireland emphasise these diverse offerings, aiming to increase visitor numbers significantly. Enhanced collaborations with travel agencies, participation in travel fairs, and focused digital marketing campaigns are also contributing to this growth.



4. What tourism trends is Poland currently marketing – i.e., wellness holidays, sustainable travel, wine region holidays?



Poland is focusing on wellness, spa and culinary experiences. Culinary experiences are a big part of city breaks since we had such big success with a sudden increase of Michelin star restaurants. Each region in Poland boasts its own unique regional dishes that are worth tasting. From the hearty pierogi (dumplings) of Krakow to the fresh seafood of Gdansk, and the fine dining in Warsaw, Polish cuisine is diverse and rich. Poland is also promoting sustainable travel options, encouraging visitors to explore eco-friendly tours and local gastronomy that emphasises seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The country’s wine regions, such as Zielona Góra, are also gaining popularity for their quality wines and picturesque vineyards.



The spa & wellness market has experienced significant growth over the last few years offering high quality services. This trend is expected to continue in the future as we’re noticing gradually increasing demand for these services among foreign tourists visiting Poland.



5. What city break trends are you currently seeing? Krakow always seems hugely popular; how are the other main Polish cities faring?



Krakow and Warsaw remain hugely popular destinations for city breaks. However, we are seeing positive growth in alternative cities like Gdansk and Wroclaw. Gdansk offers unique cultural experiences with its Hanseatic architecture and maritime history, while Wroclaw is known for its beautiful market square and vibrant arts scene. Both cities provide excellent alternatives for visitors looking to explore beyond the more traditional tourist spots. Additionally, Poznan, with its Renaissance-style buildings and culinary delights, is becoming an attractive destination for city break travellers. These cities are increasingly recognised for their unique cultural offerings, historical sites, and vibrant local scenes.



