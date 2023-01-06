SEARCH
Travelmarvel Touches that Create Vivid Travel

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
It’s the little things Travelmarvel thinks of that make your journey totally unforgettable.

With inspirational destinations and eye-opening experiences, and so much included in the price, Travelmarvel gives you the very best in travel.

With Travelmarvel, you can experience the world in a new way as unfamiliar cultures are vividly brought to life by hand-picked local guides, all while enjoying unrivalled care and attention. 

As part of Travelmarvel’s New Year Sale, you could get on board one of the brand new contemporary river ships, The Polaris, Vega or Capella and join the ‘Reflections of the Rhine and Main’ Experience starting at just €1,695.

Your Vacation Includes:

Seven nights cruising on a contemporary Travelmarvel river ship.

Explore 8 towns, villages and cities

20 meals – 7 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 7 dinners, plus onboard water stations, complimentary soft drinks, beer and local wine with lunch and dinner on board your cruise.

Services of a Travelmarvel Cruise Director, Entertainment and Activities Coordinators, and local guides

Transfers, port charges and tipping

Step back in time during a visit to the World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle

Get a glimpse into local life as you are warmly welcomed into the home of a friendly Miltenberg family.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
