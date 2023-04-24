Travelmarvel Exclusive Offer

Do you have River Cruise clients? Well now is the time to contact them – Travelmarvel has just sent in an exclusive offer of €1,199 per person staying in a French balcony cabin on all sailings in May and June on the Danube and Rhine.
This is your opportunity to have your clients experience a premium river cruise at prices lower than a regular hotel holiday.
Reflections of the Rhine
What’s Included:
7 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom
All meals onboard, 7 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 7 dinners.
Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner
Explore eight towns, in 2 countries
Delightful Danube
8 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom
All meals on board, 8 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 7 dinners
Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner
Explore 7 towns and villages in 8 countries.
All cruises also include
Tea and coffee station all day and water stations
Transfers subject to flight times,
Entertainment and Activities on board.
Flights not included.
Agents – to book these exclusive offers call Travel Marvel direct on, 1800 849 092.
