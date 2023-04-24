Travelmarvel Exclusive Offer

Do you have River Cruise clients? Well now is the time to contact them – Travelmarvel has just sent in an exclusive offer of €1,199 per person staying in a French balcony cabin on all sailings in May and June on the Danube and Rhine.

This is your opportunity to have your clients experience a premium river cruise at prices lower than a regular hotel holiday.





Reflections of the Rhine

What’s Included:

7 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom

All meals onboard, 7 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 7 dinners.

Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner

Explore eight towns, in 2 countries

Delightful Danube

8 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom

All meals on board, 8 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 7 dinners

Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner

Explore 7 towns and villages in 8 countries.

All cruises also include

Tea and coffee station all day and water stations

Transfers subject to flight times,

Entertainment and Activities on board.

Flights not included.



Agents – to book these exclusive offers call Travel Marvel direct on, 1800 849 092.

Follow Travel Marvel on Facebook Travel Marvel Irish Agents to download offers and fliers.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1488454034914806/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1635666823526859