Travelmarvel Exclusive Offer

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
Do you have River Cruise clients? Well now is the time to contact them – Travelmarvel has just sent in an exclusive offer of €1,199 per person staying in a French balcony cabin on all sailings in May and June on the Danube and Rhine. 

This is your opportunity to have your clients experience a premium river cruise at prices lower than a regular hotel holiday. 
 
 
Reflections of the Rhine 
What’s Included: 
7 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom 
All meals onboard, 7 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 7 dinners. 
Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner 
Explore eight towns, in 2 countries 

Delightful Danube  

8 nights in a premium river cruise stateroom 

All meals on board, 8 breakfasts, 7 lunches, 7 dinners 

Wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner 

Explore 7 towns and villages in 8 countries. 

All cruises also include 

Tea and coffee station all day and water stations 

Transfers subject to flight times, 

Entertainment and Activities on board. 

Flights not included.  
 
Agents – to book these exclusive offers call Travel Marvel direct on, 1800 849 092. 

 Follow Travel Marvel on Facebook Travel Marvel Irish Agents to download offers and fliers.  

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1488454034914806/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1635666823526859

