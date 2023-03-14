Travel Tip Tuesday with Ramsdens Jewellery

Ramsdens Jewellery, a leading authority on jewellery care, has shared three effective ways to protect valuable jewellery from the damaging effects of sun, sand, and sunscreen while on holiday this summer.

Whether you’re on a city break or relaxing on a beach, these tips will help you enjoy the sunshine without worrying about your jewellery tarnishing before the journey home.

How an Everyday Kitchen Item Can Help You Pack Valuables with Care

It’s essential to pack jewellery with care. Tossing valuable items like rings and necklaces into a suitcase haphazardly can lead to tangling, breakage, or even loss before your holiday begins.

Try the towel method: lay out your jewellery on a small towel, leaving a few centimetres between each item. Roll the towel lengthways, fold it, and secure the bundle with an elastic band or string. If space is an issue, cling film is a great alternative. Carefully wrap the jewellery in cling film, allowing you to bring more pieces on holiday and mix and match accessories with each outfit.

Protecting Jewellery from SPF and Restoring Shine with Toothpaste, Vinegar, and Baking Soda

Sunscreen is a must on any summer holiday, but it’s important to avoid applying it while wearing valuable jewellery. The chemicals in sunscreen can cause some metals and gemstones to tarnish and lose their shine.

To prevent this, wait for sunscreen to dry completely before putting on your jewellery. You might also consider using a sunscreen that is alcohol- and perfume-free, made with natural ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and jojoba oil.

If your jewellery does tarnish, there are several ways to restore its shine. A simple mixture of soap and water or a solution of water and white vinegar can be effective. Toothpaste can also be used—apply it to the jewellery, rub with a soft cloth, and rinse with water.

For a deeper clean, everyday kitchen items can work wonders. Line a dish with tin foil, add two tablespoons of baking soda, and pour in enough boiling water to create a paste. Soak the jewellery in the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes, then scrub gently with a soft-bristled brush and polish.

Using Washing Up Liquid to Clean Jewellery Affected by Salt Water and Chlorine

Before lounging by the pool or swimming in the ocean, remember to remove any rings, necklaces, watches, or other valuables. This reduces the risk of losing them and protects against erosion and discolouration.

Pool water can be particularly harmful to jewellery. Chlorine and bromine, common pool-cleaning chemicals, can erode fine gold jewellery and discolour metals like silver, nickel, and copper.

To clean jewellery that has been exposed to chlorine, bleach, or salt water, rinse the item thoroughly, then soak it in a bowl of lukewarm water with a few drops of dish soap for 15 to 20 minutes.

“Jewellery enhances any outfit in the summer sunshine. With this year’s holidays upon us, it’s important to know how to care for rings, necklaces, watches, and other valuables in the heat, whether abroad or here in the UK.

In addition to these expert tips, consider leaving your valuables behind when heading to the beach. It might be tempting to wear earrings during the day, but even if you avoid the water, sand can still scratch precious metals and gemstones,” a spokesperson for Ramsdens Jewellery commented.

