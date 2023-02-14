SEARCH
Top Sun Offers from the ITAA

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Dreaming of summer?  Tired of still having to wrap up in February? Why not make summer come quicker with these amazing winter sun deals? Dip in the turquoise waters of the Maldives on that dream holiday or stroll along the beaches of Lanzarote. There are lots of offers from ITAA members for your ideal location and budget, check them out here: https://itaa.ie/travel-offers/?fwp_offers=winter-sun

Simply Maldives
Maldives from €3115 per person, based on 2 adults sharing
7 nights | Travel dates: February – April 2023
Find out more: https://itaa.ie/offers/maldives-winter-sun/

Click&Go
4* VIK San Antonio Hotel, Lanzarote from €749 per person, based on 2 adults sharing.
7 nights | Travel dates: February 2023
Find out more:  https://itaa.ie/offers/4-lanzarote-from-e749-per-person-in-february/ 

Atlantic Travel
LABRANDA Playa Club Apartments from ST £980 per person, based on two adults sharing. Flights from Belfast.
Long stay (From 7 weeks) | Travel dates: February and March 2023
Find out more: https://itaa.ie/offers/lanzarote-long-stay-offer-7-weeks-in-the-sun/

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
