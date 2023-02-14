Top Sun Offers from the ITAA

Dreaming of summer? Tired of still having to wrap up in February? Why not make summer come quicker with these amazing winter sun deals? Dip in the turquoise waters of the Maldives on that dream holiday or stroll along the beaches of Lanzarote. There are lots of offers from ITAA members for your ideal location and budget, check them out here: https://itaa.ie/travel-offers/?fwp_offers=winter-sun

Simply Maldives

Maldives from €3115 per person, based on 2 adults sharing

7 nights | Travel dates: February – April 2023

Find out more: https://itaa.ie/offers/maldives-winter-sun/

Click&Go

4* VIK San Antonio Hotel, Lanzarote from €749 per person, based on 2 adults sharing.

7 nights | Travel dates: February 2023

Find out more: https://itaa.ie/offers/4-lanzarote-from-e749-per-person-in-february/