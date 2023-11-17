The Travel Corporation Jumps at Sponsorship of the New Agent Award!

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

ITTN are thrilled to have The Travel Corporation as sponsor of the brand-new Best Touring Agency award in this growing sector of the travel industry.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring the ITTN Awards and celebrating excellence in Ireland’s Travel Trade. It’s a true honour to celebrate your achievements with such a remarkable community. It’s a pleasure to work alongside ITTN for another year. Bring on the awards ceremony!”

Brian Hynes (National Sales Manager)

The Travel Corporation are pleased to announce they have recently launched their 2024 Early Bird Travel Sale. Offering clients a 10% saving on worldwide trips with Costsaver, Trafalgar and Insight Vacations on select departures from April 2024 to October 2024. Even better if your client has travelled with TTC Tour Brands previously, they could also save an additional 5%, T&Cs apply.

The ease of touring has never been more important nor relevant and no one does tours better than TTC Tour Brands. With a portfolio spanning budget to luxury and everything in between, agent partners can access all brands in one place, making TTC a partner that’s easy to sell and easy to work with. With 103 years of travel expertise, one sales team, one call centre and one marketing team, they are on-hand, ready to assist. TTC Tour Brands also offers a cross-brand booking platform (Travel Agent Portal) with incentives and e-Learning and where agents can take advantage of all the incredible guest and agent benefits each of the five brands has to offer.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday 24 Nov at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Rd, Dublin, kicking off at 6.30pm. If you have not yet secured your ticket, please contact [email protected].

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!