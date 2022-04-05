Tenerife Tourism Corporation appoints Four Communications

Tenerife Tourism Corporation (“Turismo de Tenerife”) has appointed Four Communications as its new full-service representation and communications consultancy in the UK and Ireland, with immediate effect.

Four Communications & Turismo de Tenerife

Following a competitive public tender, Tenerife Tourism Corporation has briefed the travel team at Four Communications to promote the island as an aspirational and diverse destination to both the British and Irish markets.

In 2021, Tenerife Tourism Corporation launched its “Tenerife awakens emotions” brand strategy. Under this new positioning, Tenerife aims to attract travellers who want to experience a destination, rather than just visit it, and appeal to their emotions through a more personal approach. Joy, love, fun, authenticity, spontaneity, complicity and vitality are some of the elements represented by the new strategy, which also includes values such as sustainability, social responsibility, equality, inclusion and diversity.

As part of the new brand strategy, Four Communications will be in charge of promoting Tenerife Tourism Corporation’s new target audience personas. These include the “explorer” traveller, interested in arts and new cultures; the “adventurer” traveller, looking for nature, sports and adventure activities; and the “stylish” traveller, interested in luxury, urban tourism, gastronomy and shopping; without forgetting the “relaxed” traveller who looks for good weather and leisure activities. The main aim of tourist board is to attract new segments of travellers who may not have considered visiting Tenerife in the past.

The scope of work includes PR, media relations, promotions, events, trade, sales, marketing, advertising and social media.

David Pérez, CEO of Tenerife Tourism Corporation, commented: “We are looking forward to working with Four Communications and resume our activity in the UK and Ireland, two of our most solid source markets. We loved the creativity, passion, industry knowledge and strategic approach that the agency presented in their proposal, as well as their strong client record and industry contacts. We are confident they are ideally positioned to help us deliver on our tourism objectives.”

Rob Wilson, head of sales & marketing, travel at Four Communications will head up the account. Rob said: “We are thrilled to be appointed by Tenerife Tourism Corporation as their agency for UK and Ireland. Our team has vast knowledge of the island and, as travel experts, understands the challenges and opportunities of both markets. We cannot wait to communicate that Tenerife is much more than a sun and beach destination. The campaigns we will develop will include digital audience mapping, brand activations, consumer trade, digital PR and social media.”

Tenerife is one of Ireland’s most popular holiday destinations welcoming 161,600 Irish visitors in 2019.