Swap Green Pints and Probable Rain, for Tapas and Bonfires in Valencia, this St Patrick’s Day!

Ahead of the St Patricks Day long weekend, Visit Valencia would like to remind you that 'the best city to live in the world' is a great option for a city break!



Valencia has been celebrating the Fallas Festival since the last Sunday in February and it will continue to run until 19 March.

The Fallas Festival is a combination of over 700 ephemeral art monuments all over the city, regular parades with traditional costumes, free live music concerts around every corner, gunpowder shows every day, unique street food – and average temperatures of 19 degrees! The origin of the festival goes back to the tradition of improvising bonfires with old furniture to celebrate the arrival of spring.

Fallas Festival, Valencia

The festival begins on the last Sunday in February and from 1 March, the Mascletà (a pyrotechnic event) is fired daily in the City Hall square.

The main dates, though, are from 15 – 19 March, when the plantà (bonfire building) begins and the cremà (burning) of the monuments happens.



