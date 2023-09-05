Supplier Spotlight – Virgin Atlantic, Five-Star Service to Six New Routes.

Flying customers to thirty-four destinations across five continents throughout the year. Virgin Atlantic recently continued its expansion launching new routes to Maldives, Dubai, Turks & Caicos from October 2023, along with popular destinations such as Las Vegas ex Manchester, Sao Paolo Brazil and Bengaluru, India beginning in 2024.

Virgin Atlantic has always been known for its incredible class, service, and style, with the arrival of its two latest aircraft the Airbus A350 and A330neo they bring the airline’s average age to just 6.5 years. Setting the standards of forward-thinking on sustainability and service these incredible aircraft designed by Virgin Atlantic’s in-house team, inspired by fashion houses will not disappoint. Offering a premium, personalised experience across all cabins including game-changing wireless charging, and a reimagined Upper-Class cabin offering a unique Retreat Suite for clients looking for the ultimate wow factor.

Today’s travellers are constantly looking for exciting new destinations and ways to travel. Expectations have grown over the last two years with clients wanting more in terms of value and experience, there is a demand for the extraordinary. Virgin Atlantic is reacting to that demand offering clients an unrivalled experience from the moment they board their flight.

Receiving a five-star Global Airline Rating in 2021 by APEX Official Airline Ratings for the fourth year running. This makes Virgin Atlantic the only British airline to have achieved this amazing milestone. Now part of SKY TEAM customers can benefit from a consistent, seamless customer experience, across 1,000 global destinations in over 170 countries as well as enjoying the SKY TEAM air miles programme. With connecting from Dublin, Cork & Belfast, via London Heathrow, Manchester & Edinburgh, and increased availability now is the perfect time to book your clients with a Virgin Atlantic experience.

For full details of Virgin Atlantic’s destinations, services and more visit the Virgin Atlantic Partner hub here – https://flywith.virginatlantic.com/gb/en/partner-hub.html