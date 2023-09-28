Supplier Spotlight: Travelmarvel – No Better Time to Sail the Rivers of Europe!

ITTN’s Supplier Spotlight is Travelmarvel, where your clients can enjoy a River Cruise this Autumn or Winter. With prices just €1,195 per person full board on the Danube or Rhine – there’s no better time to sail the rivers of Europe.

Are your clients thinking of Christmas? There is limited availability left for November/December with Christmas Market prices from €1,195pp.

A river cruise is the most relaxing and stylish way to discover Europe’s waterways. Bringing all the benefits of a premium hotel to the river, you’ll unpack once and enjoy ever-changing views, exceptional dining and stylish surroundings onboard a premium, custom-built ship.

Now is a great time to experience river cruising with fantastic prices from just €1,195 per person for an 8-day European cruise which includes a free upgrade to the best available cabin onboard. Also, if you prefer to travel solo, then these offers apply to you without any single supplements.

Included in this price is:

All meals as detailed in the cruise itineraries

Complimentary beer, local wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

Sight Seeing Tours with Insider Experiences

Transfers, Port Charges and Gratuities

Choose from fairy tale scenery along the Danube River with the Delightful Danube, enjoy the beautiful Rhine River with Reflections of the Rhine & Main or take it all in with the European Gems.

Check out Travelmarvel’s recent fam trip onboard the new Travelmarvel ship and ITTN recently interviewed Travelmarvel CEO David Cox, which you can watch here.

For more information or to book call reservations on 1800 849 092.

For sales support, window posters, social tiles or any questions call your Travelmarvel account manager Elaine O’Brien on 085 729 3375.