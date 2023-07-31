Supplier Spotlight: NCL – The Perfect Time to Book!

Now is the perfect time for your customers to book their perfect holiday with NCL.

They’ll get 35% off all cruises and receive up to €300pp airfare credit on select cruises.

And, there is no better way to maximise their time – both onboard and on shore – than by upgrading to Free at Sea.

From €99 pp (based on 3- to 5-day cruise), they’ll receive all applicable packages – making for an optimised holiday experience.

With Premium Beverages, they’ll enjoy a wide selection of soft drinks, spirits, cocktails, wines by the glass and bottled or draft beer served in all bars, lounges and restaurants throughout their cruise.

With Speciality Dining, they’ll savour a fantastic selection of unique dining experiences; from being wowed by skilful Japanese chefs at Teppanyaki and sampling expertly prepared French cuisine at Le Bistro, to taking their tastebuds on a journey with delicious dining at NCL’s signature Cagney’s Steakhouse, and more.

They’ll stay connected to friends and family at sea with WiFi. With Excursion Discounts, customer’s will make the most of their time ashore with US$50 shore excursion discount per stateroom, per port of call.

And with 3rd and 4th Guests, guests three and four in the state room pay only the applicable tax for their cruise – a great option for families travelling with children, select sailings only.

Your customers can still book a last-minute Europe getaway this year, with 9 NCL ships in region – including the all-new Norwegian Prima, which launched 2022, and her highly anticipated sister-ship Norwegian Viva, launching imminently.

Or plan ahead for 2024 and choose from 12 ships! Customers can unpack once and wake up to an exciting new destination nearly every day. Travel in comfort, style and confidence with the winner of ‘Europe’s Leading Cruise Line’ award for 15 consecutive years at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

They’ll wander around Gothic cathedrals, quaint village neighbourhoods and visit the medieval castle in Lisbon as they discover the best of the Mediterranean. Take a stroll down cobblestone streets, through olive and fig trees in Ibiza. Witness iconic architecture like Gaudi’s La Sagrada Familia and so much more in the Catalan capital, Barcelona. Sip coffee on the French Riviera, with majestic views of the Mediterranean. Explore Florence and Pisa, a region packed with art, history and delicious wine. And in Rome, gaze at masterpieces in the Vatican and stand in awe of the Colosseum.

Your customers can take in the sheer beauty and magnificence of Northern Europe on a 10- to 14-day cruise around Iceland and Norway. From the world’s most northerly capital, Reykjavik, they witness stunning scenery, enjoy the hot springs and observe nature in all its glory across terrain quite unlike anywhere else.

Or take a tour of the captivating Canary Islands in October – November 2023 or April 2024, with 11- to 13-day cruise options, featuring amazing port calls to Agadir and Casablanca, Morocco.

Sit back and relax on the idyllic beaches of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, its spectacular shoreline a real star. Take a scenic drive through the Angostura Valley for an unforgettable experience in Las Palmas. In Gibraltar, admire the view across the Mediterranean and up the peninsula into Spain. Explore St. Michael’s Cave and let unparalleled views from the top of the Rock take your breath away.

Then indulge in the culture of Andalusia’s capital, Seville, tasting the tapas and smelling the orange blossoms whilst strolling its winding lanes.

For 2024 adventures starting in the United States, there are some unforgettable sailings to choose from.

They can come aboard Norwegian Getaway on a 10-day round-trip sailing from New York on 26 February, where they’ll get their very own slice of paradise in Bermuda, San Juan and St. Maarten.

Or a fantastic 15-day itinerary from Miami to Los Angeles on Norwegian Encore departing 7 April, with visits to Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, including an epic crossing of the famous Panama Canal.

For an even longer holiday, why not book an 18-day extravaganza on board Norwegian Sun from Miami to Seattle, departing 1 April, with port stops in Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and more, also with a Panama Canal crossing.

We even have an amazing experience Down Under for them to tick off their bucket list, with a once in a lifetime 12-day itinerary on board Norwegian Spirit from Auckland to Sydney in January, with visits to both the North & South Island, The Sounds, Tasmania more!

And don’t forget, with NCL they can Island hop in The Caribbean.

Relax in paradise in Hawai’i. Navigate majestic glaciers in Alaska. Live the wildlife in Africa. Embrace the heritage of Canada. Discover diversity in Asia. Or natural beauty in South America.

Whichever amazing holiday they choose, it’s sure to be unforgettable. Whatever their holiday preference, NCL has the perfect European cruise for them.

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK, VISIT NORWEGIANCENTRAL.COM