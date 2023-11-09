Supplier Spotlight – Fly Direct from Dublin Airport to Helsinki with Finnair

Finnair, one of the oldest operating airlines in the world, is celebrating its centenary in 2023. For the 2024 summer and winter season we will increase capacity between Dublin and Helsinki significantly by flying the route with a bigger aircraft and bringing the weekly departures to 10. This means better connectivity not only to Finland and the Baltics but of course to our entire network in Asia, including Bangkok, Delhi, Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – we intend to reach carbon neutrality by the end of 2045. We are committed to increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), one of the most essential tools for solving the emissions challenges of flying in the coming years. Sustainable aviation fuel can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 80% compared to fossil fuels.

Experience the new Finnair

We are at the final stages of completing a full cabin renewal to our entire long-haul fleet, and you’ll soon be able to enjoy a uniform experience onboard each one of our Airbus A350 and A330 aircraft.

Business Class reimagined

Our reimagined Business Class is the embodiment of Finnair – a signature premium Nordic experience down to the very last detail. Enjoy maximum comfort, privacy & better rest on the one-of-a-kind non-reclining Collins Air Lounge seats with direct aisle access and maximized personal space, best-in-class sleep comfort in lay-flat beds with a soft mattress pad, 18’’ entertainment screens, wireless charging, USB-A and –C, laptop power and added stowage features for all your personal belongings. You can also enjoy an amazing dining experience in our business-class cabin. Two meal services accompanied with matching drinks and wine list, all served from premium chinaware designed exclusively for Finnair by the Finnish design icon Iittala.

New Premium Economy Cabin and refreshed Economy Class

Sitting comfortably in a cabin of its own between Business and Economy Class, our brand-new travel class Premium Economy offers more choice, space, and comfort. Our Premium Economy seats have a 7” (17.5cm) longer seat pitch compared to the standard Economy Class seats and feature leg rests, memory foam cushions, universal PC power and USB-A outlets as well as plenty of storage features.

During the cabin renewal, we have also refreshed our long-haul Economy Class with new textiles with calm Nordic colours and the older A330 aircraft have gotten brand new seats. Our new entertainment system has also been awarded a Red Dot Design 2022 award for its user interface and experience.

Finnair Corporate Programme

The Finnair Corporate Programme is an online program for corporate customers of all sizes. By joining the Finnair Corporate Programme, your client will get instant discounts on all Finnair long-haul flights from the fully flexible Flex fare. The discount is given for all booking classes in all our three travel classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class.