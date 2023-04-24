Supplier of the Week – Wideroe

NEW flight to the Norwegian Fjords!

A new travel opportunity opens when the Norwegian airline Widerøe (WF) has its inaugural flight to Bergen, the gateway to the magnificent Norwegian Fjords!

With the launch of Widerøes new direct route from Dublin to Bergen, the best of Norwegian nature and culture is just a few hours away.

Widerøe will operate the direct flight from Dublin to Bergen on Thursdays and Sundays.

Enjoy a stay in Bergen – Norway’s 2nd largest city

Bergen is a beautiful city, surrounded by mountains in the heart of the famous Norwegian Fjords. This is a city with something for everyone, from outdoor activities like hiking or kayaking, cultural sites, food, shopping, or night life.

A city for music lovers with festivals and concerts all year round, and a UNESCO World Heritage City and a European City of Culture. Bergen is home to several cultural attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Bryggen Hanseatic Wharf, the Edvard Grieg Museum and must-see art like Edvard Munch and Nicolai Astrup. Explore Bergen.

The city has a mix of traditional wooden houses and brick buildings, as well as modern architecture

Famous Fjords – only a short flight away

Fjord Norway is a region full of contrasts, known for its stunning fjord landscape, with glaciers, roaring waterfalls, snowcapped mountains, and charming fjord villages. The region offers a great diversity in cultural experiences, local delicacies and, like Ireland – a rich Viking heritage.

Fjord Norway is there to enjoy, to be active in stunning nature or just to relax, take a Fjord cruise or to float slowly along the Fjord in a kayak. Explore Fjord Norway

Famous Fjords and stunning views.

Fly to Bergen (BGO)

The Widerøe flight (WF379) from Dublin to Bergen will take 1 hour and 55 minutes with an Embraer E190-E2. Bergen is an important hub for Widerøe with flight connections to destinations all over Norway. Widerøe’s destinations.

It is easy to get from Bergen airport to the city centre by taxi, light rail or the Airport Express Bus.

How to book Widerøe (WF)

Widerøe can be booked through all main GDS systems like AMADEUS, Sabre and Travelport. Prefix is WF and documents start with 701-. Find booking information at wfsalesinfo.no user: travel password: agent

Elin and her colleagues at Widerøe Salessupport look forward to helping you!

From 27 April Bergen and Fjord Norway will be within easy reach – only a short flight away.