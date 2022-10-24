SEARCH
Supplier of the Week: Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Royal Caribbean’s newest class in 10 years officially goes on sale this week! To show you all about the new ship, Royal Caribbean is ITTN’s Supplier of the week.

Icon of the Seas is more than a holiday upgrade – it’s the best family holiday in the world.

Introducing the first-of-its-kind Royal Caribbean adventure where you’ll have the time of your life, multiple times a day.

It’s thrills you never dared to imagine and next-level chill you never dreamed possible. Let your adrenaline surge at the largest waterpark at sea or conquer an all-out test of courage dangling high above the ocean.

Pick from seven unique pools to satisfy any mood, this is an all-you-can-swim buffet. Fuel bolder bonding with tons to do for everyone in your crew at Surfside, the ultimate stay-all-day family neighbourhood right onboard. And discover dishes to delight every appetite with 40 ways to dine and drink.

This is the Icon of the Seas, arriving 2024. Available to book on Airwaves Tuesday 25th October 2022.

