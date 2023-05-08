Supplier of the Week – OceanBooking.com

ITTN’s Supplier of the Week is Tenerife specialist, Pro.Oceanbooking.com – Ireland’s newest small tour operator offering direct Aer Lingus flights including 20kg checked baggage per person.

One of the brands the company offers is Spring hotels, all well known to the Irish market for the high quality of service and facilities on site. The bonus on packages for any of the Spring hotels is the further inclusion of private transfers.

Prices shown in the very easy reservation system (https://pro.oceanbooking.com/login) are ALL NETT allowing agents to mark-up to the best market conditions.

Spring Arona Gran Hotel & Spa is a great 4 star hotel for Adults Only. Located in Los Cristianos, a mere 10 metres form the sea, A Thalasso Spa is among the features for guests, treatments are extra. A super lagoon bar, a pool bar and a night club work well alongside the restaurants.

Even on the August Bank Holiday, packages are available here for a week at just €900 per person room only, this price includes return Aer Lingus flights and private transfers.

Spring Bitacora in Playa las Americas has very large rooms (up to 4 people), interconnecting rooms are also possible for larger families/groups.

There are 3 pools on site, one of which is adults only; important for those travelling without children who can splash down the waterslides at the bigger pool area.

Again, looking at the August weekend, prices are surprisingly good value with a large double room based on Half Board just €1,045 per person including private transfers and direct Aer Lingus flights with 20kg check baggage.

Spring Vulcan in Playa las Americas with so much to offer couple or families alike. Focused on a more relaxing holiday with spectacular indoor gardens and swimming pools.

For guests upgrading to UP! Grade rooms, there is access to private terraces with sun loungers and showers, pool/beach towels plus bathrobes and slippers.

Prices standard rooms on a bed and breakfast basis start at €930.00 per person whilst the UP! Rooms are €1,375.00 per person on a half board basis.

These prices include all the extras as about including private transfers.

Register your agency on the above website. For anything extra to what you may need for a booking call reservations on 0034 822 130 034 or email [email protected] .

REMBER ALL PRICES ARE NETT