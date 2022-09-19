Supplier of the Week – MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa’s Official Naming Event on November 13, 2022 in Doha, Qatar

MSC Cruises, in partnership with Qatar Airways, announced that the naming ceremony for MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa, will take place on November 13 in Doha, Qatar, where she will officially inaugurate the city’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal.

This latest announcement is part of MSC’s overall commitment to Qatar and the continued importance of the Middle East, where MSC Cruises is brand leader, and also supports Qatar’s Vision 2030 pledge to triple the number of international tourists visiting the country by that year.

The special occasion will take place at Doha’s brand new Grand Cruise Terminal, a state-of-the-art 24,000m2 facility that will handle up to 28,000 passengers a day and has the capacity to host two mega-cruise ships a day.

Cruise passengers are set to enjoy an incredible aquarium in the terminal and a gallery that specialises in Islamic art, among its many features.

MSC Cruises’ MSC World Europa Getting Ready for Service in December

MSC Cruises will launch its most innovative, most environmentally advanced and most exciting ship to-date: MSC World Europa. She will officially welcome guests in December 2022 and will spend her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf region. Her maiden voyage begins 20th December, offering 7-night cruises to Doha, Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, plus Dammam, Saudi Arabia. For the upcoming winter season MSC Opera will also offer 7-night itineraries in the Gulf region to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas island plus two destinations in Oman – Muscat and Khasab.

MSC World Europa from March 2023 will then move to the Med where she will offer 7-night cruises to the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

She is the first from the World Class prototype, spanning 22 decks, 47 metres wide, with 2,626 cabins and boasting more than 40,000m2 of public space including The Promenade. This is 104-metres long and opens out onto the aft of the ship. It offers breath-taking sea views with entertainment and al-fresco dining space and is home to The Venom Drop @ The Spiral spanning 11 decks – the longest dry slide at sea at 74 metres. Connected to this is the indoor promenade is the World Galleria spanning 2,214m to browse and enjoy the various lined bars, restaurants, shops and boutiques.

Savour the World Onboard MSC World Europa

Guests can “Savour the World” with 33 restaurants, bars and lounges each with its own distinct style and ambience. The ship will offer a spectacular range of 13 restaurants, including 6 specialty restaurants with two brand new concepts for MSC Cruises including Chef’s Garden Kitchen with a hydroponic garden at sea where micro herbs, salads and garnishes are grown and harvested on board; and La Pescaderia, a signature Mediterranean fish restaurant. Guests will also find MSC Cruises signature favourites including the Butcher’s Cut, an American-style steakhouse, Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina, Kaito Teppanyaki and Sushi bar.

There are 7 brand new bar and café concepts including the line’s first onboard microbrewery, a new gin bar, a new cool and edgy cocktail bar and much more!

Futuristic MSC Yacht Club Onboard MSC World Europa

MSC World Europa will feature an enlarged and the most luxurious MSC Yacht Club yet offering unparalleled levels of comfort and a totally reimagined sundeck, set over 1,700m2 of private outdoor space across two decks. Two brand-new ultra-spacious Owner-Suites join the exclusive ‘ship within a ship’ concept with key-card access exclusively– not seen anywhere else in the MSC Cruises fleet.

Entertainment for all Ages

Onboard, enjoy a host of different venues that include grand-scale theatre productions, immersive performances in the aft lounge, interactive family entertainment in the Luna Park Arena, and authentic Bohemian street theatre around the ship. On top of that let your hair down at the roller-disco or let your inner child free with the bumper cars. Highlights include:

Panorama Lounge at the aft of the ship will offer immersive and flamboyant entertainment

The stylish 1,153-seat World Theatre will host original productions each night of the cruise

The versatile Luna Park Arena is a new multifunctional entertainment venue that will host movies, game shows, kids’ activities and different themed parties.

Family Offering Onboard MSC World Europa

MSC Cruises’ largest ever kids’ area spans over 766m across seven distinct spaces with 7 rooms dedicated to different age groups from 0 to 17 years old developed in collaboration with LEGO® and Chicco®. Entertainment for children and teenagers will be even more varied with original game and talent show formats that will be created for The Studio, Luna Park Arena and the World Theatre. There will be more than 100 hours of live entertainment on offer, including high-tech games, LEGO® adventures and much more.

Thanks to the extended opening hours of the Kids Club and Teens Club, accompanied by youth staff, youngsters will also be able to enjoy other attractions of MSC World Europa, including bumper cars, the dry slide and the virtual room.

Relax and Unwind with a Wellness Escape

With 7 swimming pools and 13 whirlpools located in distinct parts of the ship, there is one to suit everyone:

Brand-new tranquil Zen Pool area at the aft of the ship – this ultra-chic adult-only area features two pools, solarium and shady lounge area from deck 18 for spectacular sea views

The MSC Yacht Club with its extensive double-deck sundeck, private pool and whirlpool

The Aquapark on deck 20, the largest in the fleet, features a kids’ pool and slides for all the family

La Plage – the main pool is the place to be for those looking for fun and entertainment with an incredible 3,474m pool deck area complete with different levels for sunbathing

The Botanic Garden Pool with retractable roof, tropical bar and area for lounging

MSC World Europa Sets New Standard for Sustainability

LNG-powered MSC World Europa will become the first contemporary cruise vessel to incorporate fuel cell technology that has the potential to deliver significant CO2 emission reductions. MSC Cruises’ newest vessel will also feature an additional range of solutions to help minimise her impact on the air and marine environments. In addition, this ship is to become the world’s largest LNG-powered cruise ship and 20 in MSC Cruises’ fleet when she enters service at the end of 2022.

The Swiss-based line has a long-term goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its operations by 2050. This will be achieved by investing and supporting the accelerated development and implementation of innovative, cutting-edge technologies to be deployed across the Company’s fleet of ships.

Find out more about MSC Cruises’ newest ship here.