Salt, Saunas and Stress Relief: Authentic Wellness Experiences in Slovenia 

Wellness travel has been on the rise for some time and post-pandemic stress has added to it’s surge in popularity.

Slovenia is filled with ways to relax. From salt therapy and saunas to relaxed hiking, the country is a great place to enhance wellbeing. Here we take a look at some of the most interesting options on offer from a country surrounded by natural resources:

Holistic healing

Sečovlje Salt Pans Nature Park

The sea is a treasure trove of natural ingredients that are destined to have a beneficial effect on our bodies. Slovenia’s Sečovlje Salt Pans Nature Park is a natural outdoor wellness centre where visitors can enjoy pampering from the rich minerals of the Adriatic Sea. Situated on the nature park, the Lepa Vida Thalasso Spa offers traditional thalassotherapy using salt pan mud and brine from the Park. Treatments include mud wraps, salt scrubs and full body massages Salt is proven to be beneficial on the respiratory system and skin as well as preventing infections.

Sečovlje Salt Pans

Pohorje Peat

Pohorje Peat is a unique mud extracted from the Pohorje Hills forests which has natural healing characteristics. For production, it requires low annual temperatures, heavy rainfall and an impermeable base to form, making it a rarity. Consisting of 90% water and 10% decomposed plant material that easily traps heat, peat contact both soothes pain, promotes healing and is popular for curing many ailments. The power of the natural resource is used for therapies and pampering through baths and wraps.

Stress-free Spas

World of Saunas

The World of Saunas in Topolšica offers a range of different sauna experiences, from thermal pools with bubbles and a refreshing ice cave, to a healing Kneipp terrace and modern saunas. The wellness centre boasts relaxing natural aromas and comfortable resting areas as well as beautiful views of its green surroundings. Wellness seekers can choose from a variety of speciality saunas from honey, mud, bioherbal and salt.

Hotel Špikl, Gozd Martuljek

At Hotel Spikl in Gozd Martuljek visitors can bask in the natural works of mother earth with five Alpine themed wellness rooms to choose from. Each represent the five natural elements and sources of energy, and offer alternative therapies such as colour, sound, heat, oxygen and infrared. The Room of Wood contains concentrated oxygen and aromatherapy to boost creativity, whilst the Room of Fire has an infrared sauna to enhance love through the raising of the heartbeat and blood flow. Visitors can also experience The Room of Earth which boosts happiness through relaxation.

Immerse in nature

The Slovenian Mountain Trail

The Slovenia Mountain Trail is one of the most popular long-distance trails in the country. Spanning 617 kilometres, the hike begins in Maribor and takes walkers across the plateaus of the Pohorje Hills, the Kamnik and Savinja Alps. The trail is split into multiple stages, catering to everyone from beginners to advanced walkers. Travellers can see the incredible Karavanke Alps, Julian Alps, and feel the fresh sea breeze of the Adriatic coast.

Alpe Adria Trail

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is the Alpe Adria Trail. Linking Slovenia to Austria and Italy, the trail is approximately 750 kilometres long, has 43 stages and is suitable for hikers of all abilities. The Slovenian part of the trail offers many opportunities for authentic restaurant stops and stays at mountain huts and traditional inns.

For more information, please visit: www.slovenia.info/en.