Royal Caribbean Enhances Ultimate World Cruise Options

Royal Caribbean has announced an enhanced offering around its Ultimate World Cruise, which was announced last year.

The Ultimate World Cruise was launched as a 274-day adventure on Royal’s Serenade of the Seas ship, taking in 7 continents, more than 60 countries, over 150 destinations and 57 new ports.

But, now there’s a nice “twist in the tail” as the good folk at Royal have put it:

“You can now book shorter segments of this spectacular sailing, choosing the parts of the globe you want to explore. 17 unique, all new itineraries are now available to book, taking in the likes of India’s majestic Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China and more.

“This is your chance to dive deeper into the world’s most remarkable destinations on immersive sailings ranging from 9 to 28 nights, with the first sailing kicking off on 10th December 2023 from Miami and the last on the 19th August 2024 setting sail from Amsterdam and returning to Miami. You’ll find the full breakdown of dates, itineraries and pricing attached.

"For full info, please visit our dedicated World Cruise site www.royalcaribbean.com/ultimate-world-cruise/ or check out the FAQS here – www.royalcaribbean.com/faq/topics/world-cruise.

Please note – these places are limited and therefore not open to groups.