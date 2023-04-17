Road Trips USA – Self Drive Itineraries with Something for Everyone

Over the next 8 weeks, Brand USA will be highlighting eight exciting road trip itineraries, for you to share with your clients. As your official guide, Brand USA will show you a diverse range of unique experiences that are all within your reach… From New York to Nevada, Oregon to Oklahoma, California to the District of Columbia, the iconic Route 66 and everything in between. With over 30 to choose from, these itineraries have something for everyone and will inspire your customers to explore all that the USA has to offer.

Iconic Cities & Beyond

This itinerary explores the most popular things to do and see, places to eat and, of course, local favourites in Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Maybe your customers will fancy a day of high-end shopping in Boston’s affluent Newbury Street? Or a stroll along Manhattan’s former rail line, the High Line? How about a visit to the ‘Rocky Steps’ at the Museum of Art in Philadelphia? Or maybe your customers would prefer a trip to Old Town Alexandria’s charming historic district that dates to the 18th and 19th centuries in Washington DC? The great news is, they can do it all by train as each city is easily connected with the next. These handy itineraries include distances and travel times, for your convenience also.

