President & CEO of NYC & Company, Fred Dixon Catches up with ITTN’s Fionn Davenport

ITTN’s Fionn Davenport interviewed Fred Dixon, President & CEO of NYC & Company, during Fred’s recent stay in Dublin. NYC & Company is, of course, New York City’s official destination marketing organization.

Visit the 5 boroughs like a Local

Watch the video to discover more about the NYC marketing campaign focused on visiting the 5 boroughs like a local. While Broadway, Times Square and the Empire State building will always be popular, keep in mind the small businesses, in particular, the small bars, restaurants and museums dotted throughout the five boroughs. These neighbourhoods are a wealth of experiences waiting to be uncovered.

Fred Dixon shared “Small businesses, in particular in New York, is not New York without its bars and restaurants and small retailers, it’s small museums. We’re working hard to make sure that everyone experiences some fruitfulness in the recovery. So that’s really the message… You can have a million experiences. You come back every time. It’s something new.”

Discover how NYC is returning to normal post-covid

Speaking about the lifting of restrictions, Fred Dixon explains, “Things will continue to relax, but in New York, the governor and the mayor both have confirmed that we still have the mask requirement on the subway system in the city. You’ll find that in most places it’s relaxed. Broadway still has their masking requirement up for a little bit longer. We urge folks to go to our website – NYCGo.com.”

Fred Dixon shares that the best place for travellers to find out about any relevant requirements is on the official website, NYCgo.com, which is updated daily.