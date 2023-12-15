Photographer of the Year 2023 – Thank You

As we come to the end of 2023, we wanted to take the opportunity to thank everyone who entered the ITTN Photographer of the Year Competition in Association with Air Canada. We had some amazing entries this year and received all sorts of photos from holidays and culture to families and memories.

“Life is like a camera, focus on what’s important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot” – and we all know what’s important – our holidays with our family, friends or that precious alone time – for adventure, culture, gastronomy or making magical memories – our pursuit of happiness!

Congratulations to Katie Nolan from O’Callaghan Travel for being crowned Photographer of the Year and winning 2 x tickets with Air Canada. Her photo ‘Cloud 9’ was captured on a recent trip to Norway to visit her brother! Enjoy your prize Katie and amazing photo!

Photographer of the Year – ‘Cloud 9’ – Katie Nolan, O’Callaghan Travel

Congratulations to the other monthly winners of 2023. Remember you can always enter again!

May Winner – ‘Call from Paradise’ Jeanette Coughlan, Travel Counsellors June Winner – ‘Love Malta’ – Diane Potter – Travalue.ie July Winner – ‘March of the Penguins’ John Paul Griffin, Trailfinders Cork August Winner – ‘Canal Cruising’ Emma McHugh Atlantic Travel September Winner -‘And she said – no Mike you are NOT getting up on my back’. – Mike Shinnors, Holidayexperts.ie

While the competition is over, there are still plenty of opportunities to take photos and save them until we open the competition again in May 2024.

In keeping with Christmas tradition, Air Canada is again weaving festive magic into the hearts of Canadians this year with the launch of its latest holiday spot. This video captures the joy of reuniting with loved ones at the most wonderful time of the year.