Onboard the Decadent Uniworld Boutique River Cruise’s Maria Theresa

Emer Roche
ITTN’s Sharon Jordan is currently onboard Uniworld Boutique River Cruise’s beautiful S.S. Maria Theresa. The cruise began in Budapest and is making its way towards Bratislava later today.

Named after one of Europe’s most cherished monarchs, the Maria Theresa features luxury accommodations and the décor in general is an elegant mix of Baroque and Rococo styles, but what really makes her stand out are all the sublime personal touches.

Exquisite décor- photograph Sharon Jordan’s own.

Sharon has shared her top five experiences so far here:

  1. The perfect blend of both local and international food and wine.
  2. The onboard team who are fun and professional.
  3. The evening illumination sailing past Budapest’s famous House of Parliament- bucket list stuff, according to Sharon!
  4. The Leopard bar which takes its name from the upholstery, carpets, and sculptures. This intimate bar serves up professional, creative cocktails such as the flat white martini with Baileys.
  5. The stunning sundeck that runs the full length of the ship. It’s 32 in the shade though, so factor 50 is a necessity!
Creative gastronomy- Sharon Jordon’s own photograph

Stay tuned for further updates on this dreamy cruise in coming days.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
