Oceanbooking.com – Holidays in the Real Tenerife

Tenerife is a destination that really needs no introduction. Famous around the world for its dreamy beaches, its movie-screen landscapes and breath-taking scenery, the island has been one of the most popular places for visitors from all over the world for decades now. But, as with every town, city or country, there is always a new and different way to experience it; one that goes beyond the superficial and delves deeper into the small details to reveal a more authentic experience – one that can only be crafted by a local.

With this premise in mind, the first direct sales platform was launched that successfully offers travel agents the most authentic collection of holidays in Tenerife all in one place, with no intermediaries and with unbeatable prices guaranteed.

This is possible thanks to the fact that we benefit from the best possible support, so that you can offer your clients holidays that are truly authentic.

– Unique agreements with airlines that will allow you to offer the full selection of airlines on the market -regular and low cost- therefore guaranteeing the best connectivity.

– Guaranteed places: special quotas with Aer Lingus® for Easter and summer.

– A selection of accommodation – Spring Hotels, GF Hotels and Green Garden Resort amongst others – that has been carefully selected by the Oceanbooking.com team, made up of our local team of Tenerife experts on the island.

– Flight + Hotel in one click

– Availability at the best price

Access the Oceanbooking.com agents’ portal, register and delve far beneath the surface.

We all share the same desire: to offer a unique holiday experience in Tenerife.

Register Here https://pro.oceanbooking.com/api/agencies-api/register/en/’