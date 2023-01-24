SEARCH
HomeFeaturesOceanbooking.com - Holidays in the Real Tenerife
FeaturesNews

Oceanbooking.com – Holidays in the Real Tenerife

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
13

Tenerife is a destination that really needs no introduction. Famous around the world for its dreamy beaches, its movie-screen landscapes and breath-taking scenery, the island has been one of the most popular places for visitors from all over the world for decades now. But, as with every town, city or country, there is always a new and different way to experience it; one that goes beyond the superficial and delves deeper into the small details to reveal a more authentic experience – one that can only be crafted by a local.

With this premise in mind, the first direct sales platform was launched that successfully offers travel agents the most authentic collection of holidays in Tenerife all in one place, with no intermediaries and with unbeatable prices guaranteed.

This is possible thanks to the fact that we benefit from the best possible support, so that you can offer your clients holidays that are truly authentic.

– Unique agreements with airlines that will allow you to offer the full selection of airlines on the market -regular and low cost- therefore guaranteeing the best connectivity.

– Guaranteed places: special quotas with Aer Lingus® for Easter and summer.

– A selection of accommodation – Spring Hotels, GF Hotels and Green Garden Resort amongst others – that has been carefully selected by the Oceanbooking.com team, made up of our local team of Tenerife experts on the island.

– Flight + Hotel in one click

– Availability at the best price

Access the Oceanbooking.com agents’ portal, register and delve far beneath the surface.

We all share the same desire: to offer a unique holiday experience in Tenerife.

Register Here https://pro.oceanbooking.com/api/agencies-api/register/en/

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Bedsonline Offering a Night in the Big Apple as Part of January Incentive for Agents
Next article
Irish Whiskey Tourism Surged in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie