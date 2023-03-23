MSC Cruises Offers All-Inclusive Holidays for the Easter Weekend

The long-awaited Easter weekend is around the corner and after months of endless miserable weather, there is sun on the horizon thanks to MSC Cruises. Yes, we are talking about some great offers – that are high on the sun, and also fun!

Here are MSC Cruises’ top picks for a memorable Easter getaway:

MSC Sinfonia for 7 nights departing from Venice to the West Mediterranean on 9 April 2023 from £799pp (€906 )

Guests on MSC Sinfonia can enjoy an range of entertainment on board, from the opulent San Remo Casino to the Teatro San Carlo. Not to mention the bars and lounges for guests to enjoy a mid-morning coffee or late-night cocktail. And for kids and teens, they can pop down to MSC Sinfonia’s Pinocchio playroom or teens club to keep them busy.

MSC Opera for 7 nights departing from Dublin to Dubai on 9April 2023 from £1,299pp (€1,473 ) including flights.

Explore the glamourous United Arab Emirates with this great value for money itinerary departing from Dublin this April. You can experience the best of the Emirates including the up and coming Abu Dhabi, as well MSC Cruises exclusive private island, Sir Bani Yas Island. Alongside being the perfect spot to enjoy the beach, there are plenty of excursions available, including a safari experience around the islands dedicated nature reserve.

MSC Seascape for7 nights departing from Miami to The Caribbean on 9 April 2023 from £629pp. (€713 )

There is nothing quite like the white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters of The Caribbean, it makes it the ultimate place to unwind and relax. Throw in a private island and you’ll never want to come home. Guests on board MSC Seascape will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ exclusive private island, where guests can enjoy scuba diving, beachside stargazing, stand-up paddle boarding, and much more!

MSC Virtuosa for 7 nights departing from Southampton to Northern Europe on 7 April 2023 from £829pp (€940)

Making for a hassle-free Easter holiday, Brits can enjoy the convenience of no-fly cruises right from Southampton. To make the trip even more relaxing, guests can pamper themselves at MSC Aurea Spa featuring a thermal area, professional massages, body treatments, facials and beauty services.

On board MSC World Europa for10 nights departing from Saudi Arabia to Barcelona on 4 April 2023 from £495pp (€561).

The activities for families are never-ending, which is why MSC Cruises is known for its award-winning family offering, the perfect holiday over the Easter break for those with kids in tow. There is something onboard for children of all ages with the kids’ club areas and on board activities designed to inspire cooperation and connection amongst the youngest passengers. On MSC World Europa guests will also find the longest dry slide at sea, which drops through the ship from deck 20 to deck 8 and our fleet’s largest waterpark.

It’s hard to beat the value that a cruise offers, even more so with an all-inclusive package. Guests can make the most of their next holiday booked before the end of March, by adding an extra £100 (€113) per person on the standard rate to receive the Premium Extra Drinks Package, including a wide range of drinks in the bars and restaurants on board as well as gratuities. The premium all-inclusive package applies to cruises in The Mediterranean, Abu Dhabi, The Caribbean and Northern Europe until 2024. To make the on board experience even more special, guests can upgrade their cabin from inside to outside for an additional £100 (€113) (per person or inside to balcony for only £200 (€226) per person extra.