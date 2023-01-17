Love Island Villas that you can Book for an Unforgettable Holiday

Pocket Wanderings compiles the best Love Island-style villas you can book for an unforgettable luxury holiday with friends – including two of the actual villas featured in the popular reality show.



The first episode of Winter Love Island aired on 16th January and it’s already got us all hankering after a blissful sunny getaway. Last July, there were over 12,000 monthly searches in the UK for ‘love island villa’ and we’ll no doubt see the same trend with the winter season. It’s clear that people are dreaming of a Love Island-style villa getaway to sunnier climes.



The travel experts at Pocket Wanderings have done the research to uncover the best Love Island-style villas available to book – including the actual villas used in both the recent Mallorca and Cape Town locations.



Ludus Magnus Estate, Cape Town, South Africa (Season 9 Villa)

For those only content with booking the actual Love Island villa, the property in the current season is the Manor House on the Ludus Magnus Estate in Cape Town. It’s set in a breathtaking location, framed by mountains and endless acres of vineyards. A five-star escape that offers total tranquillity and impeccable style (once you take away the bright Love Island aesthetic, of course!).

Villa Sa Vinyassa, Sant Llorenc, Mallorca (Season 8 Villa)

The 2022 summer season of Love Island was filmed in Villa Sa Vinyassa. Located in the hilly region of Sant Llorenc in Mallorca, it’s a luxurious retreat with sophisticated decor and beautiful far-reaching views. Unfortunately, there is currently no availability at this grand villa, but it’s worth a spot on any travel bucket list in the meantime.

Casa Koko, Punta Mita, Mexico

Casa Koko could easily be lifted straight from a movie set with its oceanfront position, chic decor and nine beautifully designed bedrooms. It’s even got a fire pit on the sand terrace for the ultimate Love Island experience! Encompassed by lush tropical flora and dazzling views of the Pacific Ocean, luxury villas don’t get much better than this.

Villa Lucy, Cap Ferret, France

Sleeping up to 13 guests, this elegant villa features contemporary decor and luxurious touches at every turn. Just a short walk from the beach, Villa Lucy is a dreamy location for a sunny get-together with friends or family.

Villa Admetos, Mykonos, Greece

For a sleek villa on the trendy Greek Island of Mykonos, book into Villa Admetos. With the classic white-washed stone, private infinity swimming pool and sweeping sea views, this is a beautiful bolthole for smaller groups looking to live out their Love Island fantasy.

Enerji, Kalkan, Turkey

Stunning views are the main draw of Enerji, a gorgeous villa located on the Lycian Coast in Turkey. Sleeping up to 10 people, it’s the perfect size for a group of friends to soak up the sun and make use of the beautiful swimming pool and sun terraces.

Villa Lamp, Ibiza, Spain

The interiors of this Spanish property look as though they’ve been lifted from a Balinese villa. Think bohemian-chic with gorgeous light-filled spaces and inviting outdoor areas. Villa Lamp even has its own gym – so if you’re lucky enough to have the body of a Love Island contestant, here’s your chance to flaunt it!