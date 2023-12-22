Job Alert: ITTN Seeking Operations and Talent Manager to Drive Expanding Business Portfolio

ITTN Group is hiring. We are seeking an Operations and Talent Manager to manage our expanding business portfolio.

The ideal candidate will have strong leadership and people management skills with responsibility for the entire team.

The core role will be to ensure we are delivering exceptional customer-focused service and business results.

The ideal candidate with have a strong interest and understanding of the travel industry and ideally have a passion for social media and web based platforms. They will have a strong understanding of people time management and ensure the people culture within the business is

professional and commercially driven.

This is a full time office role, based in Sandymount Dublin 4, and the candidate will report directly to Sharon Jordan.

To apply in confidence please contact [email protected]