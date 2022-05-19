SEARCH
JMG No-Fly Cruise Returns in 2023

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
No-Fly cruising is back for 2023 JMG Cruise in collaboration with new partner, Ambassador Cruise Line. The cruise line’s second ship, Ambition, will set sail on an inaugural season starting 4th March 2023 with departures from Belfast.

As part of the offering, regional coach transfers to and from the ship are included from most parts of Ireland.

2023 Schedule

  • 6th July 2023 – 11 nights – Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire
  • 17th July 2023 – 7 nights – River Seine Experience
  • 24th July 2023 – 14 nights – Arctic Voyage to the North Cape
  • 7th August 2023 – 13 nights – British Isles & Seine Discovery
  • 20th August 2023 – 13 nights – Spain, Portugal & Morocco
  • 2nd September 2023 – 3 nights – Summer Music Cruise
