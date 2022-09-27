ITTN’s New Coffee Break Series sits down with Travel Counsellor, Katrina McMullan

Welcome to the first episode of ITTN’s Coffee Break. This new series brings you five-minute conversations with members from across the travel industry and covers a range of topics.

Our first episode brings ITTN’s Shane Cullen to Navan to meet with Travel Counsellor, Katrina McMullan. No stranger to the travel trade, Katrina brought a wealth of travel agent experience with her as she established herself as a Travel Counsellor in 2019.

In this episode, she welcomes us into her office and home. She shares her experiences and sage advice on weathering challenging times. What is clearly evident is the importance of community, camaraderie and a support network in a professional environment. She offers advice for those of us reflecting on where we are now, planning for the future and believing in ourselves.

Find a moment to take five and brew a coffee, this one will brighten your day.