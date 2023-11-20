ITTN Awards Sponsor Spotlight: Aer Lingus Returns as Lead Sponsor

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic are fast approaching and we want to take a moment to thank our valued sponsors – without them, this celebration would not be possible!

Aer Lingus has long been a favourite of Irish holidaymakers and the Irish travel trade, and we are thrilled to have them as Lead Sponsor of the Cruise Awards.

Aer Lingus’ Head of Global Leisure Sales, Jenny Rafter, said: “Aer Lingus is delighted to be lead sponsor for the second year running at the ITTN awards. The partnership with ITTN is extremely important as a leading media source within the industry. Also, to recognise best in class categories on the night.”

Aer Lingus continues to further expand its North American network as the airline announces a new direct service to Denver, Colorado and the re-launch of the Minneapolis-St. Paul route, both taking off from Dublin as part of its summer 2024 programme.

The new additions will bring the total number of Aer Lingus routes operated between Ireland and North America to 18. This strategic expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to its Dublin Hub strategy, not just between Ireland and North America, but also offering seamless connections to Europe.

Aer Lingus ranks 4th in the world in terms of the breadth of its long-haul network serving key US gateways and is the 5th largest European carrier based on the number of seats on offer between the US and Europe.

We can’t wait to see you there and celebrate the very best of our industry!