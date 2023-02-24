Ireland West Airport…Here Comes the Sun!

This summer Ryanair will operate their biggest ever schedule from Ireland West Airport. Over 100 weekly flights to 16 destinations across the UK and Europe, including flights to all the main European hot spots.

Lanzarote

Ryanair will commence a new Lanzarote service on March 28th 2023 and operate a weekly flight all year round. Lanzarote has long been one of the most popular sun destinations from Ireland West Airport and this new service will be part of Ryanair’s planned biggest ever summer schedule from the airport in summer 2023.

Lanzarote

Alicante

Ryanair operates twice weekly flights to Alicante from April to October. From sun drenched beaches to vibrant nightlife, Alicante offers a fantastic mix of action and relaxation. Add in a palm-lined esplanade snaking along the harbour and a Moorish castle looming above, and it’s one of the most beautiful spots on Spain’s sun-drenched Costa Blanca.

Alicante

Barcelona (Girona)

Ryanair operates twice weekly flights to Barcelona (Girona) from June to October. Catalonia and Barcelona has something for everyone, with a history among the oldest in Europe, a capital, Barcelona, which never sleeps and an inland full of charm not to forget beautiful beaches in La Costa Brava. The variety of artistic treasures, the Romanesque churches as well as fantastic family campsites in Castell Montgri and La Sirene are just some of the reasons why Barcelona is a must see city break and family holiday destination from Ireland West Airport.

Barcelona

Cologne

Ryanair operates twice weekly flights to beautiful Cologne in Germany from June to September. This beautiful city on the Rhine is a hidden gem. Many people are familiar with Cologne Cathedral, one of the world’s most spectacular Cathedrals but the city of Cologne also offers many other attractive highlights including the Cologne Opera, the Philharmonic Orchestra and the city’s many theatres offer a wide variety of concerts and other performances. For a short break from Ireland West Airport – Cologne ticks all the boxes!

Cologne Cathedral and Hohenzollern Brigde

Faro

Ryanair operates three weekly flights to Faro from April to October. The Algarve is spoilt for beaches, it has over 100 miles of coastline offering a combination of golden stretches of Blue Flag beaches and hidden coves. It’s the most popular sun break destination for families from Ireland West Airport with sandy beaches for the little ones and outdoor sports action for the older ones.

Faro

Malaga

Ryanair operates weekly flights to Malaga all year round. Malaga is the gateway to the popular Costa Del Sol which stretches for just over 150 kilometers and is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. Stretching from Almeria to Tarifa, this hugely popular holiday spot caters for all tastes and ages, has a huge range of facilities and attractions and is only a short flight away.

Afternoon in Malaga

Mallorca

Ryanair operates weekly flights to Majorca from April to October which is home to the popular resorts of Santa Ponsa, Alcudia and Palma Nova, whilst also boasting the impressive capital of Palma. Majorca has been always been a firm favourite and now it will be even easier for holidaymakers in the West, Northwest and Midlands regions of Ireland to get there from their doorstep. It is a superb destination for families, couples and singles alike.

Mallorca

Milan (Bergamo)

Ryanair operates twice weekly flights to Milan all year round! Charming yet undeniably gritty, Milan is Italy’s wealthiest, and certainly most stylish city; a great example of old-world romance meets urban steel.

Bergamo Airport is a perfect gateway for Lake Garda and Lake Como which are a must see when you visit Milan and why not go a little further afield and take in a day trip to stunning Venice?

Milan

Ireland’s most convenient airport

One of the biggest benefits of flying out of Ireland West Airport is the convenience and stress free nature of using the airport. Our car park spaces are all onsite (no need for shuttle buses!!) and within 2-3 minutes walk of the terminal – we’ve got the cheapest on-site short term airport parking rates in Ireland with a weeks parking for as little as €37 when you book online on www.irelandwestairport.com

Did we mention it can take as little as 4 minutes to get from the car park to your departures gate?!