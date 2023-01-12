Introducing Intrepid Travel’s New Industry Partnerships Manager – Molly Cofman-Nicoresti!

ITTN’s latest Coffee Break instalment brings you all the latest news from the world of Intrepid Travel as Carrie Day sits down with new trade contact, Molly Cofman-Nicoresti.

Molly tells us a little about herself and her career in travel that led her to join the Intrepid team in 2022.

As we all know, January is the time for BIG savings and Intrepid has a whopping 25% off 2022 trips until 20 Jan when agents will have the chance to experience an Intrepid trip for themselves… All you have to do is Sell Three, Travel Free! So, what are you waiting for? Join the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook group and book your customers on a sustainable adventure of a lifetime!

You can find Molly’s contact details on ITTN’s Travel Directory.

ITTN would like to wish Molly the best of luck in her new role and look forward to seeing her on Irish shores in the not-too-distant future.

You can watch Carrie’s chat with Molly here.